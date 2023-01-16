Grain scam: Stern action against erring officials sought

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

Seeking an exemplary punishment for those who indulged in the grain scam, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday urged the AAP government in Punjab and the BJP-led Union Government to work in cooperation to dig out the scam further.

Referring to the CBI’s Operation Kanak, Bajwa said it demonstrated how deep-rooted the corruption had been from the people working at the lower level of the system to high-end officials.

The Leader of the Opposition said he had already written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on corruption among Punjab bureaucrats and their unjustified stance of aggression.

“The recent strike by PCS officers in support of their colleague held for corruption and the unjustified stance of aggression of IAS officers against the inclusion of the name of one of their colleagues by the Vigilance in the FIR in the PSIEC plot case was a cause for concern for the people, who suffered immeasurable harassment,” Bajwa stated in a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.