Grain storage on open plinth in Sangrur opposed

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 6

There was tension in the city today when residents stopped the police and food and civil supply officers from storing wheat on an open plinth situated on the Ubhawal road.

When officers reached near the plinth, residents, who have been protesting for a week, blocked the road. More residents from other parts of the city also joined the protesters. In spite of a heavy posse of police officers, wheat could not be stored on the plinth owned by a private person.

Residents said wheat stored in the open was vulnerable to attacks by rats which might enter their houses. “We will not allow the storage of wheat on the open plinth as it will create problems for residents,” said one of the protesters.

District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) Narinder Singh said, “In August 2020, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the district administration to ensure that wheat was stored on the Ubhawal road plinth. On Friday, when officials went there to store the produce, residents blocked the road. A report has been sent to the seniors.”

The Aggarwal Sabha Sangrur, meanwhile, has threatened to shut down Sangrur if the administration fails to ensure storage at the plinth.