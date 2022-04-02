Grandson questions separate Gurcharan Singh Tohra anniversary event

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 1

Two separate events were organised to observe the 18th death anniversary of former SGPC chief Gurcharan Singh Tohra here today. While one was held by the family at his ancestral village, the second was organised by a trust at Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib.

Tohra’s grandson Kanwarveer Singh, who recently joined the BJP, claimed it was the first time a separate event had been organised, which was attended by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, to ensure sangat did not reach the village. Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat attended the event at the village on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. Ministers Harpal Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer could not be reached for comment.