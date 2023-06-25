Granthi held for ‘indecent’ act

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 24

The Lambi police have arrested two persons for hurting religious sentiments and blackmailing.

Muktsar SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar said one of the arrested persons was a granthi, who allegedly indulged in an indecent act in a room of a house in Sheranwala village where Guru Granth Sahib was installed.

The second person was the house caretaker, who allegedly video-filmed the granthi. But instead of reporting the matter to the authorities, he allegedly sought sexual favours from the granthi’s wife, threatening to expose her husband otherwise.

The granthi’s wife reported the matter to the police, who booked both men in separate cases and arrested them. The owner of the house lives abroad.