Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 31

Unidentified persons attacked granthi Sukhchain Singh Channa with sharp weapons on Thursday night. The assailants chopped off his right leg and four fingers when the victim, a resident of Khadoor Sahib, was returning home after performing his duty at gurdwara in Bania village. The assailants took away his leg while his fingers were found near the spot.

ASI Jatinder Singh Gill, in-charge, Khadoor Sahib police post, said after performing his duty, granthi Sukhchain Singh was returning home on his bike. He was attacked by unidentified persons with sharp weapons on the outskirts of Khadoor Sahib village. He was brought to an Amritsar hospital in a serious condition. A case had been registered against unidentified persons.

