Grants released for villages

Chandigarh, May 26
Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Labour, Hospitality, and Investment Promotion Anmol Gagan Maan today released grants for various developmental works to gram panchayats. Among the villages that received grants, Mehroli got Rs 2 lakh, Bharatpur Rs 2 lakh, Machali Khurd Rs 2 lakh, Magar Rs 2 lakh, Palheri Rs 2 lakh and Singariwala received Rs 2 lakh.
She said the villages of Kharar would receive all basic facilities aiming to enhance standard of living of residents. The minister assured that ample funds were available for all welfare projects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu
PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...
Austin arrives next week, tech on table
Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June
LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines
Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week