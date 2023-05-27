Grants released for villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Labour, Hospitality, and Investment Promotion Anmol Gagan Maan today released grants for various developmental works to gram panchayats. Among the villages that received grants, Mehroli got Rs 2 lakh, Bharatpur Rs 2 lakh, Machali Khurd Rs 2 lakh, Magar Rs 2 lakh, Palheri Rs 2 lakh and Singariwala received Rs 2 lakh.

She said the villages of Kharar would receive all basic facilities aiming to enhance standard of living of residents. The minister assured that ample funds were available for all welfare projects.