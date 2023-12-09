Green hydrogen policy draft ready

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 8

Punjab has drafted the green hydrogen policy to help convert agriculture residues into alternative fuel.

New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said the policy aimed to make Punjab a green hydrogen/ammonia producer with a production capacity of 100 kilo tonnes per annum by 2030, besides developing innovative manufacturing capacities of producing hydrogen such as biomass gassification, steam methane reforming, electrolysis of waste water and hydrogen fuel blending.

The policy has been drafted by the Punjab Energy Development Authority (PEDA). Arora, who was speaking at an open house on the ‘draft green hydrogen policy’ here, said the initiative would pave the way to explore the technologies for producing green hydrogen from biomass.

Punjab had been focusing on the production of green hydrogen from biomass, which was an attractive option for the transition to a zero-carbon future as 20 million tonnes of paddy straw was being generated annually in the state, he added.

Emphasising the significance of green hydrogen and its applications, PEDA Chairman HS Hanspal said this draft policy was not just a set of goals but a testament to the commitment to a sustainable future for the state. Chief Executive Officer Dr Amarpal Singh said Punjab was committed to be leaders in the country to contribute towards green fuel for the future which would not only bring prosperity but also ensure energy security. He highlighted the incentives being planned under the policy.

