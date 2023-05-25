Green hydrogen policy to come out soon: Arora

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

In a bid to make Punjab frontrunner in non-conventional energy production across the country, the government will soon come up with green hydrogen policy, said New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora here on Wednesday.

“Concerted efforts are also being made to increase the share of renewable energy up to 30 per cent by 2030,” he said, adding that the goal was to make every energy consumer a producer.

Addressing the National Energy Summit, Arora said it’s time to shift from the conventional power generation to renewable energy sources. He said around 3,200 MW capacity renewable energy projects, including the 2,000 MW capacity of solar plants, had been installed, which is about 21 per cent of the total installed capacity in Punjab.