Groom among 4 killed as car rams into stationary truck in Punjab’s Moga

Chandigarh, November 5
Four people, including a groom, were killed and two others sustained injuries when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Ferozepur-Ludhiana Highway in Punjab’s Moga district, said police.
The accident took place when they were heading towards Baddowal village in Ludhiana district from Fazilka district’s Ojhaval for the wedding, said police.
Station House Officer, Ajitwal police station in Moga, Gurmail Singh said the deceased were identified as groom Sukhwinder Singh (23), the groom’s brother-in-law Angrej Singh, niece Anshdeep Kaur (4) and a relative Simran.
Another relative Seema and driver Mohinderpal, who sustained injuries, were admitted to a hospital, said police.
A case has been registered against the truck driver, said police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre blocks Mahadev app, 21 other illegal betting platforms on ED request
IT minister alleges Chhattisgarh government did not send any...
ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli's ton, Jadeja's five wickets help India thrash South Africa by 243 runs
India captain Rohit Sharma also deserves special mention for...
Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi
Under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, ele...
Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma over remarks on gurdwaras and mosques
The development comes after widespread criticism of Dayma’s ...
On 35th birthday, 'grateful' Virat Kohli says it is 'stuff of dreams' to level-up with Sachin Tendulkar
Kohli had to drop the anchor while others batted around him ...