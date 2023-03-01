Growers protest against erratic power supply in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 28

The farmers belonging to the district unit of the Krantikari Kisan Union staged a protest in front of the office of the XEN, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Sirhind, against the erratic and irregular electricity supply from the Chorwala grid. They raised slogans against the power corporation during the protest.

The farmers from Nalini, Rurki, Badhauchi, Badhauchi Khurd, Saifalpura, Kharora and other adjoining villages participated in the protest.

While talking to mediapersons, Ranjit Singh and others said the Punjab Government had promised to provide 10 hours regular power supply to the agriculture sector. He said the power supplied from the Chorwala grid was erratic and its timing was not disclosed to farmers in advance. He said farmers had to wait throughout the day for the irrigation of wheat and other crops.

Farmers demanded that they should be given 10 hours regular power supply and its timing should be informed in advance so that they did not suffer.

Harindra Singh, Nirmal Singh, Ranjit Singh, Baldeep Singh, Jaspal Singh, Hardeep Singh, Avtar Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jagtar Singh, Jagdev Singh, Rajwant Singh and others participated in the protest.