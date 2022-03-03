Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Bathinda, March 2
Citing delay in compensation for the cotton crop damaged by the pink bollworm attack last year, farmers under the banner of BKU (Sidhupur Sangat), today protested outside the DC office.
The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.
Jagdev Singh, block chief, BKU (Sidhupur Sangat), said, “Even after giving reminders on numerous ocassions, the administration has not released compensation for farmers who suffered damage above 60 per cent due to the pink bollworm attack last year. Marginal farmers are finding it difficult to bear their household expenses.”
“We met the Deputy Commissioner and submitted a memorandum. He assured us that the list of eligible farmers will be displayed at the village-level and the compensation will be deposited in bank accounts of farmers,” he said. —
