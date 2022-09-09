Ludhiana: Growers stung again, high temperature leaves paddy yellow

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 8

After stunted growth, farmers are complaining about leaves of paddy plants turning yellow. Earlier, leaves of only stunted crop changed colour (yellow).

Balwinder Singh of Gill village in Ludhiana said he first faced the issue of stunted paddy growth and now leaves of normal plants in his fields started turning yellow.

“Today, I contacted the Agriculture Department in this regard. I took a sample to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Experts blamed high temperature and asked me to keep an eye on white-backed plant hopper (WBPH),” he said.

Another farmer of the same village said, “First, we suffered losses due to shrivelled wheat grain, then stunted paddy and now leaves have started turning yellow. The government should provide compensation to affected farmers.”

Dr SS Gosal, Vice Chancellor, PAU, said, “It is due to senescence. The crop is in maturing stage and there is a decline in chlorophyll due to which leaves are turning yellow. These are physical changes and things will improve once the temperature changes.”

Ludhiana Chief Agriculture Officer Amanjeet Singh said, “According to PAU experts, high temperature and less rain in August is the main reason behind this phenomenon.”

#Agriculture