Growers to observe farm agitation anniversary

Mansa, December 3
To observe the first anniversary of farmers’ stir against the three contentious agricultural laws and pay tributes to the farmers who died during the year-long agitation, a group of farmers will leave for the Singhu border on December 10. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) held in Mansa on Saturday.
Lakhbir Singh Aklia, chief, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur), said, “The Centre has failed to fulfil our demands. A group of 1,000 farmers will leave for the Singhu border to pay tributes to farmers, who attained ‘martyrdom’ during the farm stir.”
