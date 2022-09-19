GSI, ASI join hands for research on ancient sites

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 18

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has joined hands with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake collaborative research and technical analysis in areas of mutual interest revolving around historical places and ancient sites in the country.

The tie-up will give an impetus to studies in the field of geoarchaeology, a branch that deals with the geological analysis of archaeological sites, terrain composition and the anthropological and natural impact on the site or structure over the years.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the GSI and the ASI a few days ago, laying out the broad framework of the activities to be undertaken by the two agencies.

“This will be an integration of geological studies of archaeological sites, analysis of archaeological materials, impact of human activity on the landscape and palaeo-environmental conditions through technical exchanges, field projects and sharing of information by experts on both sides,” a GSI official said.

India is home to thousands of monuments and historically important structures and other archaeologically important sites, many of which are conserved and protected. Their maintenance and structural integrity is an important issue.

“When we talk of conservation of archaeological sites or undertaking excavation works, geology becomes important. It gives an insight into the technicalities of the structure’s foundation and the knowledge base and expertise available at that time,” a scientist said.

Also, the analysis of the soil composition can produce important information on the impact climatic, seismic, tectonic or manmade activities over centuries and millennia have had on both, structures that are still standing or have crumbled or have been buried,” he added. There are a number of settlements that have been excavated after having remained buried for thousands of years, revealing structures, human remains, artefacts and weapons of a bygone time.