Guarantee MSP, SAD urges Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

Former Union minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today urged Union Agriculture Minister Narinder Singh Tomar to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops on the cost plus 50 per cent profit formula suggested by the Swaminathan Commission besides asking him to fulfil all promises made to the (SKM) when it ended its agitation against the three “black” laws in November 2021.

In a letter to Tomar, the Akali Dal leader said it was unfortunate that the issues which the Union Government committed to resolve when farmers lifted their blockade of Delhi after the laws were repealed, were still lying in cold storage for the past 18 months.