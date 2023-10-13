Gujarat reaches out to traders for investments

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, October 12

After Uttar Pradesh, now the Gujarat Government has begun wooing the state’s industrialists, exhorting them to invest in that state. Ahead of the Gujarat Investment Summit on January 10-12 next year, senior government functionaries met industry leaders across sectors such as textile, apparel, engineering and medical equipment, and urged them to invest in Gujarat for expanding their operations.

Senior government officials of the Gujarat Government, led by its Consumer Protection Affairs Minister Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya visited Ludhiana-based Avon Cycles and Ganga Acrowools yesterday and interacted with prominent industrialists in Chandigarh today.

Vivek Verma, MD, Spray Engineering Devices Ltd, Vijay Kumar Gupta, MD, Valco Industries Ltd, and Anurag Gupta, MD, Usha Yarns Ltd were among the industrialists the minister interacted with.

“Many traders showed interest in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR),” a senior government official told The Tribune.

