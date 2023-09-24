 Gulf ordeal: 5 more women return : The Tribune India

Two of the rescued victims with Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Seechewal.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 23

For 21 days, Pritam Kaur (name changed) faced a harrowing time in Oman. She got only a little food, her salary was halved and medical treatment was almost non-existent. Only with the support of a local Good Samaritan, she was able to reach a gurdwara from where she along with four other women returned to India with the help of Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal.

Lured by travel agents with promises of hefty salaries in Muscat and Oman, the five women were instead subjected to long, arduous working hours with little salaries. They also claimed that they were beaten up.

The five women who have been brought back hail from Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Moga and Kapurthala districts.

Seechewal has facilitated the return of 15 women from Arab countries since August 23.

Seechewal said, “People need to be aware of the trap of travel agents. All this won’t stop until awareness spreads. Fifteen women have returned from Arab countries with the support of the Indian government and embassy officials. Of the 15, 13 have returned from Oman and two from Iraq.”

Asha (name changed), whose 50-year-old mother had gone to Oman eight months ago, said, “For a few months, my mother was fine. But the employers’ attitude changed dramatically after my mother, who had chronic joint pains, asked for medical help. The owners’ brother took her to a doctor a few times, but later they refused to do so citing she had no papers.”

She said after that her health worsened and treatment stopped. “When she said that she wanted to go back, she was refused food. For 21 days, she lived almost without food. Her agent in Oman who is a Hyderabad native, sought Rs 1.5 lakh from her to allow her to return. Eventually, she escaped.”

Another woman who went to Oman said despite paying Rs 1,60,000, her agents did not send her back. Instead, a false case was registered against her there, she said.

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

