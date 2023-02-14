Gulmohar project: PSIEC board may take call today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

The Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) has withheld the permission to sell, change the constitution and building plan approval to over two dozen allottees in the controversial 25-acre Gulmohar Township project in Mohali.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting tomorrow, will be informed about the decision of the corporation to withhold the permissions. Already, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a criminal case against corporation officials in connection with the bifurcation of the township project.

On October 20, 2022, the VB had asked for the record of the bifurcation case and also summoned the corporation officials. The Managing Director, PSIEC, on October 7, 2022, had withheld the permissions in the pending cases with respect to the fragmented 125 plots. The MD’s decision came after the Finance Department had asked for the record through the Department of Industries and Commerce.

Sources said after the Vigilance Bureau registered a criminal case against the officials, besides others in January this year, the decision of the MD to withheld the permission was being brought to the notice of the Board of Directors.

The board may take a call on the future course of action or refer the matter to the state government as the applicants are facing delays to start the commercial production on their plots.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought the details of the industrial plots allotted since 2012, details of the inquiries conducted by the corporation or any other agency along with any FIR registered in the matter.