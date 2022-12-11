Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Chandigarh, December 11
Navjot Singh, the gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh, allegedly shot at a man accidentally at a wedding at Royal Green Palace in Mansa on Saturday night.
Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding, say sources.
Injured Gurwinder Singh has been amitted to the civil hospital.
A police case is likely against Navjot. Police are probing if he had taken leave to attend the wedding.
