Gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father accidentally shoots at man at a wedding in Punjab's Mansa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Navjot Singh, the gunman of Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh, allegedly shot at a man accidentally at a wedding at Royal Green Palace in Mansa on Saturday night.

Balkaur Singh was not present at the wedding, say sources.

Injured Gurwinder Singh has been amitted to the civil hospital.

A police case is likely against Navjot. Police are probing if he had taken leave to attend the wedding.