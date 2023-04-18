 Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse' : The Tribune India

Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse'

Confesses to stealing INSAS rifle, the murder weapon

Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse'

Col Animesh Sharan and SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana address a press conference in Bathinda on Monday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma



Sukhmeet Bhasin & Ajay Banerjee

Tribune News Service

Bathinda/New Delhi, April 17

Five days after four Army jawans were killed inside the Bathinda military station, a joint probe by the Punjab Police and Army has led to the arrest of their colleague Gunner Desai Mohan.

The Punjab Police said the motive of the killings was “personal” while sources in the force claimed it was the outcome of “physical harassment”.

Desai had claimed to be the lone eyewitness, alleging that he had seen two killers in white kurta-pyjama fleeing the spot after killing four jawans of the 80 Medium Regiment of Artillery on April 12.

Addressing a press conference in Bathinda today, Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said: “In a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police and the Army, the evidence in this murder case could be established and accused Desai Mohan has been arrested.”

Khurana said Desai kept changing his statements during his interrogation yesterday, leading to suspicion.

A statement issued by the South Western Command said: “After sustained interrogation, Gunner Desai Mohan confessed (to the police) about his involvement in stealing an INSAS rifle and killing four of his colleagues.”

The SSP said the accused admitted that on April 9 night, he stole eight cartridges from the sentry post near the barracks. On April 10, he stole an INSAS rifle with a magazine containing 20 cartridges from the same post.

Desai hid the stolen weapon in a store, and on April 12 at 4.30 am he brought it out to carry out the killings. After committing the crime, he wrapped the rifle and seven bullets in a cloth and threw the bundle in a sewer pit in the cantonment.

The Army said the statement made by Desai while filing the initial first information report (FIR) on April 12 was an attempt to divert the attention of the investigation agencies.

Col Animesh Sharan, who also addressed the press meet, said: “On the statement of Desai, a search was conducted of the entire forest area. Upon not finding anything, it was evident that the ‘eyewitness’ was misguiding us.”

Four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing which took place in their barracks. The deceased were identified as Gunners Sagar Banne, Yogesh Kumar, Santosh M Nagaral and Karnalesh R.

CoI to look into harassment charge

  • Did accused Desai Mohan share his plight with anyone and, if yes, what action was taken? The Court of Inquiry (CoI) recently ordered by the Army is slated to apportion blame, if any, to officers who should have been in the know that Desai was facing “physical harassment”
  • Sources said the CoI would establish if there was a break in the chain of command. Though the accused Desai has admitted that he stole the INSAS automatic rifle, the CoI will probe the lapses and what led to the theft. It will ascertain if there was any dereliction of duty
  • Under the Army Act, these are serious lapses & offences

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

2
Diaspora

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

3
Punjab

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

4
Nation

Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report

5
Nation

Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse'

6
Amritsar

Amritpal case: Permission obtained for NSA detainees in Assam jail to meet their kin, claims SGPC

7
Sports

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly drama continues; after 'no handshake', RCB star unfollows Dada on Instagram

8
Punjab

Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

9
Punjab

AIG Raj Jit sacked over drug mafia 'links'

10
Nation

College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...

What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Estate wing demolishes two illegal kiosks in Amritsar

Wheat harvest picks up pace in Amritsar district

8-hour power cuts come into force, veggie growers hit

Heroin, Rs 5L drug money confiscated from pedller

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

First minimally invasive heart procedure done at PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh in grip of heat wave as mercury soars to 40 °C

Affordable Housing: Rs 500 hike in ground floor rent proposed for small flats in Chandigarh

Burail man held for snatchings; used chain to take loan from firm

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

SC refuses to halt work of Delhi Metro Phase-IV

L-G warns Delhi CM Kejriwal over allegations on power subsidy

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP picks up gauntlet to keep Congress, SAD at bay

Show-cause notices to Sushil Rinku for displaying posters sans nod

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring leads placard campaign against govt

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, mid-day meal scheme contract staff meet Bhagwant Mann

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

MC collects record Rs 261.33-cr revenue, 38% up from 2021-22

‘Sealed’ community centre in BRS Nagar to reopen soon

Woman dies, 24 more test +ve for Covid

Two snatchers get 5-yr RI, fined Rs 10K each

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

District Bar Association protests arrest of Kapurthala advocate

Hit by car, biker dies at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala doctor commissioned in ITBP

Former Punjabi University professor passes away