Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse'

Sukhmeet Bhasin & Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
Bathinda/New Delhi, April 17
Five days after four Army jawans were killed inside the Bathinda military station, a joint probe by the Punjab Police and Army has led to the arrest of their colleague Gunner Desai Mohan.
The Punjab Police said the motive of the killings was “personal” while sources in the force claimed it was the outcome of “physical harassment”.
Desai had claimed to be the lone eyewitness, alleging that he had seen two killers in white kurta-pyjama fleeing the spot after killing four jawans of the 80 Medium Regiment of Artillery on April 12.
Addressing a press conference in Bathinda today, Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said: “In a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police and the Army, the evidence in this murder case could be established and accused Desai Mohan has been arrested.”
Khurana said Desai kept changing his statements during his interrogation yesterday, leading to suspicion.
A statement issued by the South Western Command said: “After sustained interrogation, Gunner Desai Mohan confessed (to the police) about his involvement in stealing an INSAS rifle and killing four of his colleagues.”
The SSP said the accused admitted that on April 9 night, he stole eight cartridges from the sentry post near the barracks. On April 10, he stole an INSAS rifle with a magazine containing 20 cartridges from the same post.
Desai hid the stolen weapon in a store, and on April 12 at 4.30 am he brought it out to carry out the killings. After committing the crime, he wrapped the rifle and seven bullets in a cloth and threw the bundle in a sewer pit in the cantonment.
The Army said the statement made by Desai while filing the initial first information report (FIR) on April 12 was an attempt to divert the attention of the investigation agencies.
Col Animesh Sharan, who also addressed the press meet, said: “On the statement of Desai, a search was conducted of the entire forest area. Upon not finding anything, it was evident that the ‘eyewitness’ was misguiding us.”
Four Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing which took place in their barracks. The deceased were identified as Gunners Sagar Banne, Yogesh Kumar, Santosh M Nagaral and Karnalesh R.
CoI to look into harassment charge
- Did accused Desai Mohan share his plight with anyone and, if yes, what action was taken? The Court of Inquiry (CoI) recently ordered by the Army is slated to apportion blame, if any, to officers who should have been in the know that Desai was facing “physical harassment”
- Sources said the CoI would establish if there was a break in the chain of command. Though the accused Desai has admitted that he stole the INSAS automatic rifle, the CoI will probe the lapses and what led to the theft. It will ascertain if there was any dereliction of duty
- Under the Army Act, these are serious lapses & offences
