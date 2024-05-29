Gurbani being translated into 19 Indian languages: RP Singh

Chandigarh, May 28
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has started an unique initiative to translate Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings and Gurbani into 19 Indian languages, including Kannada and Marathi. The effort, which started with the commemoration of 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, is bearing fruit as with UNESCO’s help, the Gurbani is also being translated into international languages like Spanish, which is second most spoken language in European countries,” RP Singh, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said during a press conference on Tuesday in Chandigarh, addressing various issues and emphasising the pro-Sikh measures implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.
He ranked the political parties in Punjab as BJP, Congress, AAP, and SAD, in the order of expected results in upcoming Lok Sabha polls, stating, “In 2007, I had clearly said that SAD can never form a government without BJP’s support, and the same thing is happening now.”
