Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

Amritsar, May 9

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee today launched a new internet application for Apple devices like iPhones, iPads, ipods and MacBooks for quality audio live-streaming of Gurbani kirtan from Golden Temple. Earlier, this facility was for Android devices only.

The new Apple iOS-based application was officially launched by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who said this self-sufficient application would enable the devotees from across the world to connect with the live Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

The name of this app is ‘SGPC Gurbani Kirtan’, which devotees could download from the Apple app store free of cost. The application on the Apple iOS platform has been designed in a user-friendly manner.

It requires iOS 12.0 or later version for iPhones, iPads and iPods and macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later version for the uninterrupted audio transmission.

Dhami said the round-the-clock broadcast of Gurbani kirtan would be available on Apple devices having this application in audio only as of now.

“The official application has been launched mainly for the overseas users of Apple products. The application for Android users was already functional and has been getting good response,” he said. This would be an addition to the Gurbani telecast on the internet. Earlier, on July 24, 2023, the SGPC had launched its YouTube channel ‘SGPC Sri Amritsar’ in addition to the Facebook page and engaged the existing paraphernalia set up by a private telecast service provider to run the Gurbani telecast live.

At present, there are 724K subscribers on YouTube and 130K followers on the Facebook page.

