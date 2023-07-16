Gurbani telecast: SGPC renames its YouTube channel

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 15

A day after announcing the launch of its own web channel to live broadcast Gurbani from the Golden Temple from July 24, the SGPC today changed its name to “Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar”.

The SGPC, in a press release issued here on Saturday, said the change of the name of the YouTube channel was effected following the suggestions received from the Sikh sangat.

Earlier, the name of the YouTube channel was announced as “Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Sri Amritsar”.

