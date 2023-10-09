Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

IANS

Mumbai, October 8

Punjabi legend Gurdas Maan’s Canada tour has been cancelled in light of the rising tensions between India and Canada.

He was set to perform in Canada from October 22 to October 31. The cancellation of his tour comes amid the strained diplomatic relationship between the two nations after the killing of Canadian Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The production house behind the tour said the move is the most responsible course of action for the time being. It posted on Facebook announcing the cancellation of the tour.

#Canada #Gurdas Maan #Mumbai