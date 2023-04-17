Gurdaspur Circuit House in a shambles

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, April 16

Last year, 30 CRPF men, on election duty, were given accommodation at Circuit House here. Early next morning, after spending a long night sans water, electricity and sleep, 25 of them left the premises. By afternoon, the other five, too, left the place.

The paramilitary personnel were forced to commit such an act not only because the building is decrepit but also because basic facilities like food, water and power are not available.

About circuit house The term Circuit House came into existence during the British rule when administrative divisions were also called circuits

On-duty officers could rest at such places while on a tour of the circuits

The two-storey building was constructed by the PWD in 2003. However, the Hospitality Department, which is the parent body of all the seven Circuit Houses in Punjab, cited a staff crunch and did not take its possession. In 2018, the department declared that it was ready to take over the facility. However, in an inexplicable U-turn, the department shifted the staff assigned to do duty in Gurdaspur to the Sector-39 Circuit House and Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh.

The take over was once again stalled. Snakes and insects enter the rooms almost at will. The structure has now started crumbling.

An ECI official lived here for a week just before the 2019 elections. “Like fish, you start smelling after three days,” he said before leaving. As things stand, he turned out to be the last person to have stayed. Of the seven Circuit Houses in Punjab, only Gurdaspur property seems to be the odd man out.

“Six of the lodges are in a perfect condition and are catering to guests. Only this one sticks out like a sore thumb. A long-term plan is needed if the building has to be saved from total annihilation,” said an official.

The property shares a wall with the SSP residence and is just 100 yards away from the DC house. Real estate experts say the combined value of the building and land is anything between Rs 25-30 crore.

During an election rally last year, CM Bhagwant Mann had promised to salvage it. However, he has yet to fulfil his promise.