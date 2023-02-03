Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer’s father

Mansa, February 3

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala always projected himself as a farmer who was attached to the Punjab soil. He was more at ease living in his native village in Mansa driving tractors rather than living abroad and travelling in upscale SUVs.

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh riding the later singer’s favourite 5911 tractor with Manjeet Singh sitting with him. Tribune Photo

The HMT 5911 tractor was his favourite vehicle which also figured in his songs. He was so fond of this tractor that after his death his family carried his body for the last rites on this vehicle.

Even now, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh often drives the 5911 tractor around his mansion remembering his son.

Meanwhile, after Moosewala’s death these tractors became very popular in Punjab.

Recently, a young farmer from Gurdaspur bought a new HMT 5911 tractor and brought it straight to Sidhu Moosewala’s home in Mansa. “I have taken to farming because of Sidhu Moosewala's inspiration. I have bought his favourite tractor and instead of taking it to home first, I came to Moosa village to seek the blessings of his father Balkaur Singh,” said Manjeet Singh.

After meeting Manjeet, Balkaur Singh got very emotional. “These are the good deeds of my son that people still remember him and come to meet us,” said Moosewala’s father.

#Gurdaspur #Mansa #sidhu moosewala