GURDASPUR LS SEAT: Setback for BJP aspirants as RSS leader joins poll race

Ravi Dhaliwal
Gurdaspur, March 19
The meeting of a prominent RSS leader, who is also a ticket aspirant from Gurdaspur, with a Union minister in New Delhi last week has not only unnerved probables here, but also triggered speculation that this time the BJP top-brass may select someone, who has strong RSS roots to contest.
Batala industrialist Paramjit Singh Gill, who is in the reckoning from the Gurdaspur seat, visited Delhi after some influential leaders in the RSS arranged his meeting with
the minister. The school of thought that is slowly gaining strength is the BJP may prefer an RSS leader this time to “maximize its advantage accruing from the consecration of the Ram Mandir.”
In all previous elections, the RSS showed little or no inclination to support a candidate for Gurdaspur. However, this time it is backing one of its own men to the hilt.
Gill joined the RSS in 2012 and, five years later, he joined the Himalaya Parivar Organisation headed by RSS pracharak and member of the Rashtriya Karyakarini (national executive) Indresh Kumar.
The Himalaya Pariwar is a prominent branch of the RSS. The thinking among both BJP and RSS leadership is that as a Jat Sikh, Gill can do well in all five Sikh-dominated seats while his links with the RSS will help him in four Hindu-dominated seats. Gurdaspur has nine Assembly seats.
Batala industrialist in reckoning
Batala industrialist Paramjit Singh Gill, who is in the reckoning from the Gurdaspur seat, visited Delhi after some influential leaders in the RSS arranged his meeting with a Union Minister.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...