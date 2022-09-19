Gurdaspur officer is Commander of Kolkata Coast Guard Region

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Inspector General (IG) Iqbal Singh Chauhan has taken over as the Commander of the Coast Guard Region (North East), Kolkata. Hailing from Gurdaspur in Punjab and an alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, he belongs to the 13th Direct Entry Coast Guard Course.

During his career spanning over three decades, Chauhan has commanded all types of Indian Coast Guard ships. Important shore appointments held by him include Coast Guard Commander for the state of West Bengal and Gujarat and officer in-charge of the Coast Guard work-up organisation. A recipient of the Tatrakshak Medal, he is an alumnus of the College of Defence Management, Secundrabad.