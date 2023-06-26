Gurdaspur: Shah’s ‘Himalayan’ dilemma

Gurdaspur: The other day, Home Minister Amit Shah was left facing a ‘Himalayan’ dilemma. Ahead of his Gurdaspur rally, instructions had been given to local organisers to arrange water bottles of the ‘Himalayan’ brand for him. This particular variety was unavailable in Gurdaspur hence an SOS was sent to party workers in Amritsar to reach Gurdaspur with the “consignment”. However, they too floundered. When the D-Day came, the thirsty minister, who had developed a parched throat following his speech, asked for water. However, there was none to be found. His securitymen restored sanity by bringing him the ‘Himalayan’ brand stored in his chopper parked nearby.

Minister fails to recognise MLA

Ferozepur: With AAP having 92 MLAs in the Assembly, Cabinet Ministers and legislators are still not familiar with each other. Recently, Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs Anmol Gagan Maan apparently was not able to identify Ferozepur (Urban) MLA Ranbir Singh Bhullar during an event. While laying a foundation stone of a project at Saragarhi Memorial, the minister was reportedly heard asking Bhullar, who was standing just next to her, to call the MLA for the ceremony. In reply, Bhullar said, “Main hi aan ji (I am the local MLA).”

Politics over yoga celebrations

Jalandhar: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took on the AAP government for celebrating the International Yoga Day a day ahead of June 21. Addressing a rally at Maqsudan, Meghwal said, “The International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21, but the event was organised on June 20 in Punjab. The AAP government misled people. Be careful of such parties and teach them a lesson in the 2024 General Election.”

Cop saves woman from drowning

Muktsar: Senior Constable Jagmeet Singh has earned many accolades by saving the life of a woman who fell into a canal near Bhullar village on the Muktsar-Bathinda road. DSP Kuldeep Singh was travelling with his security personnel— Jagmeet and Amandeep—when they saw a man seeking help to rescue his wife. Jagmeet immediately rescued the woman and thereafter admitted her to a hospital.

‘Wall of Kindness’ gives way to canteen

Amritsar: People were left perplexed after “The Wall of Kindness” created by the Cantonment Board outside Varenyam park (also known as Cantonment park) gave way to a canteen. Built five years ago, locals used to leave clothes and other items for the needy at this particular spot.

Contributed by: Ravi Dhaliwal, Anirudh Gupta, Aparna Banerji, Archit Watts, Pawan Jaiswar