Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

Amid tussle over control of gurdwaras in Haryana, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today called a meeting of its members on March 3 to devise strategy.

The SGPC has been seeking legal opinion in an attempt to undo the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act-2014 and alleged “forcible” occupation of gurdwaras by the ad-hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).

The HSGMC has been successful in taking over the eight historic gurdwaras of Schedule 1, as notified under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act in the state, and continue to take charge of other institutions under the control of the SGPC.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said a meeting had been called on March 3 at Teja Singh Samundri Hall to get the feedback of members.

“We have called a special meeting of all the SGPC members in Amritsar on March 3 to discuss the issue of ‘forcible’ occupation of gurdwaras by the ad-hoc HSGMC,” he said.

#SGPC #Sikhs