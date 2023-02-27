Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Amritsar, February 26
Amid tussle over control of gurdwaras in Haryana, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today called a meeting of its members on March 3 to devise strategy.
The SGPC has been seeking legal opinion in an attempt to undo the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Act-2014 and alleged “forcible” occupation of gurdwaras by the ad-hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).
The HSGMC has been successful in taking over the eight historic gurdwaras of Schedule 1, as notified under Section 85 of the Sikh Gurdwaras Act in the state, and continue to take charge of other institutions under the control of the SGPC.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said a meeting had been called on March 3 at Teja Singh Samundri Hall to get the feedback of members.
“We have called a special meeting of all the SGPC members in Amritsar on March 3 to discuss the issue of ‘forcible’ occupation of gurdwaras by the ad-hoc HSGMC,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP
Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...
Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus
Navjot Singh, a third-year student of computer engineering a...
Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report
The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...