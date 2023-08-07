'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Amritsar, August 6
Sparing a thought to equip the Sikh youth with skill and professional proficiency, an initiative has been taken up to set up Skill Development Centres at various gurdwaras across the country.
Titled as “Sikhya Langar”, the movement was the outcome of a round-table conference hosted by Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP, in Amritsar today under the patronage of Jathedar, Akal Takht, Giani Raghbir Singh.
The conference was attended by representatives from 50 Sikh Sabha Gurdwara Committees and Sikh historians.
The resolutions passed in the conference included that each gurdwara should allocate 15-20 per cent of its budget for education, should constitute a dedicated education committee, make guideline blueprint for expenditure of the fund, focus more on the school dropouts and higher education and every gurdwara management should endeavour to establish a skill centre with robust industrial connect for the placements so that Sikh youth can get employability skills and jobs.
