Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

Chandigarh, July 17
In a minor administrative reshuffle in Punjab today, posting and transfer orders of four IAS and one PCS officers have been issued.
As per the orders, Rakhee Gupta Bhandari, IAS, Principal Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs, has been given charge as Principal Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs and in addition Principal Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs relieving Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, IAS of the additional charge.
Gurl‹irat Kirpal Singh, IAS, Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and in addition Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs and in addition Secretary, Mines and Geology, will now take charge as Administrative Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice and in addition Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and in addition Secretary, Mines and Geology.
Priyank Bharti, IAS, who was available for posting, will take charge as Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training in place of Seema Jain, IAS.
Diprava Lakra, IAS, who was also available for posting, will now take charge as Secretary, Finance against a vacant post and in addition Managing Director, Punjab Infrastructure Development Board relieving Mohammad Tayyab, IAS, of the additional charge.
Pardeep Singh Bains, PCS, who was available for posting, will take charge as Deputy Secretary, Revenue and Rehabilitation against a vacant post.
