Gurmail Singh to be AAP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

AAP's Sangrur district incharge Gurmail Singh will be the party candidate for the bye-election to Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, which is scheduled for June 23.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had vacated the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat after being elected to Vidhan Sabha from Dhuri Assembly constituency.

Bhagwant Mann is a two-time MP from Sangrur and had won the seat with a huge margin of over 1 lakh votes both the times.

Sangrur is considered a bastion of the AAP. The party won all the nine assembly segments in the 2022 assembly elections. Meanwhile, AAP has lived up to its reputation of nominating grassroot level worker as a party candidate.