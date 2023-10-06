Gurminder Singh takes charge as new Punjab Advocate General

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 5

Curtains came down on the virtual drama over the removal and appointment of Advocate General of Punjab today with senior advocate Gurminder Singh assuming the charge. The much-awaited notification on his appointment by the Governor was issued this afternoon, putting to an end to all speculations on the issue.

His appointment came after a period of speculation and controversy regarding the functioning of the outgoing Advocate General Vinod Ghai. The cloud over Ghai’s tenure arose more than a month ago, particularly in relation to the withdrawal of notifications concerning the recently announced panchayat, panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in the state.

The decision to appoint Gurminder Singh, 56, was made after discussions at the highest levels, including considerations about the continuation of Vinod Ghai as the Advocate General. Although the notification on Gurminder Singh’s appointment was expected on Wednesday, its delay had led to further speculation.

The Punjab Cabinet, which convened in the morning, approved Gurminder Singh’s appointment after accepting Ghai’s resignation paving the way for the ultimate issuance of the notification, bringing an end to the uncertainties and conjectures surrounding the matter.

He did his LLB in 1989 from Panjab University and was designated senior advocate in January 2014.