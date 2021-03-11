Gursharan Singh Sandhu appointed new Jalandhar Commissioner of Police

Chandigarh, June 2
Gursharan Singh Sandhu has been appointed the Jalandhar Commissioner of Police.
He replaces Gurpreet Singh Toor, who retired a day earlier.
