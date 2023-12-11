Guru Nanak Dev University to have community radio soon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 10

The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) here is all set to have an exclusive community radio station on its campus.

The initiative taken up by GNDU V-C Dr Jaspal Singh will go a long way to connect the masses with the varsity in terms of its day-to-day activities besides giving an exposure to students in honing their skills in the field of media and communication.

To beam variety of programmes Besides the news feed from AIR (Akashvani), the channel will telecast the local news, GNDU programmes, career guidance and public affairs. There will be insightful interviews with achievers, especially in academics, sports and art fields.

This revolutionary station is set to become the heartbeat of the state university, catering to a radius of 13 miles, spanning almost 20 kilometers in the surrounding area.

Likely to start gurbani telecast Being stationed in the holy city, we intend to start the morning telecast with Gurbani kirtan. For the purpose, the requisite permissions from the SGPC and the Prasar Bharati will be sought. Dr Palwinder Singh Bhatia, professor at Mass Comm Department, GNDU

The community radio will also broadcast live programmes sourced directly from All-India Radio (AIR) and Prasar Bharati, adding a national flavour to its local charm. “This community radio project embodies the university’s commitment to fostering a sense of togetherness, cultural enrichment and knowledge dissemination,” said Dr Jaspal.

Run by the Department of Mass Communication, the radio station will be managed collaboratively by both teachers and students of the department.

Dr Palwinder Singh Bhatia, professor at Mass Comm Department, said ta 100 feet high tower had been set up with a studio.

“Being stationed in the holy city, we intend to start the morning telecast with Gurbani kirtan. For the purpose, the requisite permissions from the SGPC and the Prasar Bharati will be sought”, he said.

