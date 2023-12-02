Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to Bill passed in June

Chandigarh, December 1
Governor Banwarilal Purohit has given his assent to the Punjab-Affiliated Colleges (Security of Service) Amendment Bill, 2023. The assent was reportedly granted by the Governor yesterday.
This Bill was passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during its June 19-20 special sitting of the fourth Budget session. However, the decision on none of the other three Bills passed then — the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023; The Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and The Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023 — has reportedly been taken.
Another Bill — The State Vigilance Commission (Repeal) Bill, 2022, — passed by the Vidhan Sabha in September 2022, too, is under consideration of the Governor.
