Had seen it coming, says Bibi Jagir Kaur on ouster

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, November 7

Seemingly unnerved after her expulsion from the Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday, former SGPC chief and contender for the November 9 election, Jagir Kaur said she had seen it coming. She said no one could oust her from the party since her roots were so firmly embedded into it.

“By issuing expulsion orders against me, they have only clipped my right to join them in their meetings and take part in decision-making. I will continue to serve the community and the Panth. Nothing practically changes for me with any such order,” said the former SAD minister.

“Some people in the party were unhappy with my taking a lead in giving a fresh lease of life to the Akali Dal, changing its perception and bringing in some radical changes for its betterment. These are the people who have formed a screen around our party chief Sukhbir Badal and are actually not his well-wishers. They will all ultimately leave him when things will further worsen. Ideally, Sukhbir should keep his eyes and ears open and should judge the wrong and right himself instead of being misguided,” said Jagir Kaur, choosing not to take names of people who led to her ouster.

On being given time to contact the party disciplinary committee till this morning, she said: “It was pointless doing so, since the whole exercise was a farce. Now, they have gone to the extent of telling party workers not to contact me. What are they scared of?”

She continued to appeal to SGPC members to come out in her support in the Wednesday elections for the SGPC chief. “All members must realise that this is one opportunity for them to make the Sikh religion stand above petty politics. I expect most members to side with me and come out sincerely in my support for the ‘chardikala’ of the Panth. When I will enter the sacred place of Guru Ramdas on November 9, I am sure he will shower all his blessings upon me and help me create history.”