Hailstorm in Sangrur villages

Sangrur, March 31
Heavy rain and hailstorm lashed some villages of Sangrur on Friday, multiplying the apprehensions of farmers as they are about to harvest their ripened wheat.
“There was a heavy hailstorm and rain at Daska, Gidriani and in some other villages on Friday evening. The government should quickly release the financial aid to affected farmers as we have been repeatedly suffering from crop failures due to rain and floods,” said Rinku Moonak, a leader of BKU Ugrahan. Farmers from Lehra and Moonak areas of district said they were already waiting for the assessment of damage to crops, caused by rain some days back.
Sangrur Chief Agriculture Officer Harbans Singh confirmed there was heavy rain at Daska, Hariau, Gidriani and some other villages.
“Our teams would go to fields on Saturday to assess the damage,” he said.
