Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Flights grounded too; newly elected MLA to take up matter with authorities

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Lok Sabha member Nihal Chand Meghwal flags off a special train from Sriganganagar to Varanasi on Sunday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, March 13

Residents are upset as flights and Shatabdi Express from Bathinda to New Delhi have been lying defunct ever since the Covid outbreak, forcing them to travel in their own vehicles.

Newly elected MLA Jagroop Singh Gill said: “I will write a letter to the authorities concerned and will ask them to restart these facilities for the people of the region. Both the facilities were getting a good response earlier.”

As per information, there is no indication towards the resumption of flights from the Bathinda Airport in the summer schedule, which is starting from March 29.

As per Airports Authority of India, the authorities wrote to two private players to consider running the Delhi-Bathinda flight operations, but there has been no response from any quarter. Flights from the Bathinda Airport were grounded after the lockdown was imposed due to the Covid outbreak in March 2020.

Bathinda is the only district in southern Punjab with air connectivity. The sole service provider, Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, chose not to extend operations after its contract ended two years back.

Before the suspension of service, the airport was operating 70-seater ATR-72 flights to and from Jammu five days a week and to Delhi thrice a week. Services on the Delhi route were discontinued from November 28, 2020, and flights to Jammu on October 27, 2019.

The airport, a pet project of the Badals, was constructed at Virk Kalan village, about 30 km from Bathinda city, in October 2012, but was made operational in December 2016.

The state government had acquired 42 acres and handed it over to the AAI, which spent Rs 25 crore for constructing a civil enclave adjoining Bhisiana Air Force station. While the airport building is under the AAI control, the runway, air traffic and emergency services is the domain of the IAF.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Goyal, a trader, said the Centre must restart the flights and Shatabdi Express to New Delhi from here as this would increase the pace of the development in the region and would benefit the residents as travel would be comfortable and less time consuming.

Holi special train to Varanasi chugs off

Sriganganagar: A special Holi train to Varanasi (UP) was flagged off by former Union Minister Nihal Chand Meghwal from the Sriganganagar railway station on Sunday. Station Superintendent Dinesh Kumar Tyagi said on the first day, the train left with almost 100% passenger load. It is expected this train will be regularised soon. The train will make three trips between Sriganganagar-Varanasi in view of the Holi festival. It will have brief stoppages on the way. oc

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Punjab Election 2022: 'Tussi kamaal kar dita', Arvind Kejriwal to supporters on Punjab landslide win; takes out mega Amritsar roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

2
Haryana

Ahead of Kejriwal's Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

3
Nation

Assembly Election 2022: CWC reaffirms faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership, 'Chintan Shivir' to be held after Parliament session

4
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

5
Punjab

Congress scripted its own defeat in Punjab, says party leader Balbir Sidhu

6
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone says she was 'made to feel like a person of colour', netizens lash out

7
Punjab

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday

8
Nation

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for 'ramming' Land Rover into DCP's car; later released on bail

9
Punjab

16 municipal councillors in Amritsar join AAP

10
World

China on brink of biggest Covid-19 crisis since Wuhan as cases triple

Don't Miss

View All
The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to Kapil with kisses, the two are really bonding
Trending

The Kapil Sharma Show: From rumours of rift to Akshay Kumar wishing a happy Holi to the comedian with kisses, the two are really bonding

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her
Entertainment

‘I take it with a pinch of salt’, Archana Puran Singh reacts to viral Sidhu memes’ targeting her

MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Labh Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Top Stories

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today; Zelenskyy tells NATO to close airspace

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP from Sangrur

Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as Sangrur MP

Thanks voters for their love

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple

India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge

India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge

He arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quara...

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Acid attack: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Minor girl gang-raped, two women among 4 booked

Experts: Off-season mgmt of pest-infested crop must

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP’s car

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

‘This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs’

'This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs'

ACS reviews all arrangements

... & state readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

2 women among 6 booked for murdering youth

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive in district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College