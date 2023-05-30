Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 29

Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard, Managing Editor, Ajit Group, who was summoned by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) to appear before it today with regards to ongoing probe into the alleged fund misuse in Jang-e-Azadi memorial, has sought 10 more days.

It has been learnt that Hamdard shot off a mail yesterday and informed that he needed time to prepare for the details sought by the VB.

Hamdard, who remained member secretary of the memorial for nearly 11 years, had quit on April 10, 2022.

The project was started during the SAD-BJP government in 2012 and then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had entrusted Hamdard with concept designing and the construction work. The memorial was built on 25 acres of land at cost of around Rs 300 crore.

The VB has already quizzed former CEO of the memorial, Vinay Bublani, and secretary Lakhwinder Johal.

Expressing solidarity with Hamdard, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) today condemned the state government for trying to ‘muzzle press freedom’.

PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Punjab Congress leadership today met in Delhi to deliberate upon the development. “We have unanimously condemned the misuse of state machinery by the AAP government and have decided to meet Dr Hamdard in Jalandhar on June 1,” he said.