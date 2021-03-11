Hand over Sidhu Moosewala case to CBI or NIA, Congress delegation urges Punjab Governor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

A delegation of the Punjab Congress led by its president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and apprised him of the deteriorating law and order in the state.

The delegation comprised CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, party working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Deputy CLP leader Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal, former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Uniform policy on security must Security cover should be rationalised on the basis of real-time threat perception. The policy should be uniform for all and not party specific. — Partap Bajwa, CLP leader

The delegation sought a probe by a central investigative agency, whether the CBI or the NIA into the killing of Sidhu Moosewala saying nobody had faith in the state government. “No doubt the AAP got public mandate, but it has proved to be a complete failure,” the delegation said, adding that the recent daylight killing of an acclaimed Punjabi singer was a warning for all.

Congress leaders differed over the contents of the memorandum, resulting in the delegation just meeting the Governor without submitting it.

Meanwhile, Bajwa dared the CM Bhagwant Mann to bring back his children to Punjab to instil a sense of security among the masses. “Be it daylight robberies, murder of kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal or killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, people in Punjab are terrified,” said Bajwa.

He said the only way to get the foreign-based gangsters extradited was NIA or the CBI probe. After meeting the Governor, Bajwa said the AAP government had to explain as to why the IB report on threat perception to Moosewala was compromised.

