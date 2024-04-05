Hand over charge of Miri Piri Medical College: HSGMC to SGPC

Amritsar, April 4
Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) chief Bhupinder Singh Asandh today urged the SGPC to hand over the charge of Miri Piri Medical College and Research located in Shahabad Markanda to the Haryana Sikh body.
Asandh was here with his newly elected team members and Parchar committee head Baljit Singh Daduwal to pay obeisance at Akal Takht before taking the charge of the HSGMC officially.
Asandh said it was a humble appeal from the Haryana Sikhs that the Miri Piri institute be handed over to the HSGMC. “Though the OPD and hospital has been functioning, yet the medical college that was part of the project could not see the light of the day despite the fact that its foundation stone was laid by the SGPC three decades ago. We appealed to the SGPC to hand it to the newly elected Haryana Sikh body,” he said.
The Miri Piri Medical College and Research is run by a trust headed by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and the SGPC is in no mood to vacate it for the HSGMC.
“This institute was set up by the SGPC and has members from Haryana too. We are committed to upgrading this project,” he said. In the 2024-25 budget, the SGPC has kept Rs 8 crore for the Miri Piri institute.
