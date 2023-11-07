Handicraft festival kicks off in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 6

A state-level handicraft festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal at Pratap Bagh here today.

Handmade items such as diyas, fans, bags, clothes, toys, consumable items such as honey, jaggery, and exhibition of cultures of different states and folk dances attracted the audience to the maiden festival organised by the state government. Artisans from various states of the nation are participating in this festival.

DC Senu Duggal said the main aim of the festival is to acquaint the youngsters to the rich heritage and culture of the nation and the state.

