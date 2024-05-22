Hans Raj Hans clarifies over ‘anti-farmer’ remark

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 21

A day after the Returning Officer issued a notice to Faridkot BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans for his alleged remark against farmers at Bihlewala village, the latter said in his reply that he made the statement in response to the derogatory words used by farm union members against the Dalit voters.

“The farm association leaders threatened to boycott the Dalit voters in villages for supporting the BJP candidate,” claimed Hans Raj. The notice was issued following a complaint by representatives of the United Kisan Morcha on Saturday.

Farmers had accused the BJP candidate of using “provocative” language to polarise the voters.

In the wake of the BJP candidate facing strong opposition from farmers, the saffron party is now focusing on the Dalits and traders.

In rural areas, Hans Raj talks about the economic revival of the Dalits and in urban areas, he mentions of the Barnala incident in which traders and farmers came to blows.

