Hans Raj Hans evokes Sufi Saint Baba Farid to pacify farmers in Faridkot constituency

Faridkot, April 23

Singing bhajans and reciting shlokas of Sufi Saint Baba Farid, BJP candidate for the Faridkot parliamentary constituency Hans Raj Hans is leaving no stone unturned to woo the electorate.

Though facing opposition from farmers on a daily basis, Hans has been using shlokas to pacifiy the protesters.

Humanity & Oneness Manas ki jaat sabhe eke pehchanbo (recognising the whole human race as one). I have followed this theme of humanity and oneness all my life and it has nothing to do with politics. — Hans Raj Hans, BJP Nominee

While AAP candidate Karamjit Anmol can be seen with his cineworld colleagues —Binnu Dhillon and Sonia Mann — to attract voters, Hans has been using poetry to connect with locals. On Monday, Hans toured Kotkapura and on the request of the masses, he sang a bhajan of Shri Shyam Prabhu Khatu Wale.

“Manas ki jaat sabhe eke pehchanbo (recognising the whole human race as one). I have followed this theme of humanity and oneness all my life and it has nothing to do with politics,” said Hans.

