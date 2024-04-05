Hans shown black flags in Faridkot

Faridkot, April 4
The BJP’s nominee from the Faridkot parliamentary constituency, Hans Raj Hans, today began his election campaign by paying obeisance at Gurdwara Tilla Baba Farid.
Hans said, “I am contesting from Faridkot to serve the masses. Faridkot is the land of Sufi saint and I have recited his verses throughout my life.”
Hans is pitted against actor-turned-politician Karamjit Anmol of AAP, who has already started his election campaign.
Though SAD has not announced its nominee, the Congress’ probable candidate would be sitting MP Mohammad Sadique.
Meanwhile, members of several farm unions showed black flags to Hans and raised slogans against the saffron party for its anti-farmer policies.
