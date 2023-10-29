'Harassment' of pupils : 2 weeks after receiving committee report, Punjabi University issues chargesheet to professor

Patiala, October 28

Almost two weeks after the receipt of an inquiry report, the Punjabi University today said it has issued a chargesheet to a university professor accused of misconduct with girl students on the campus. The university’s ‘Prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace cell’ is also looking into the matter.

The university said a two-member committee formed by it had stated in its report that the girl had died due to illness. It was also noted that the professor’s attitude with the students was “below the level of a teacher”. The committee had found that the allegations against the professor were “serious under the Punjab Civil Services rules”.

Panel was formed after girl student’s death Punjabi University had formed a two-member committee to probe the allegations of a professor’s alleged misconduct on September 18 following the death of a girl student after she had returned home from the campus

The committee had said that the professor’s behaviour with the students could be termed “bad, rude and obscene”. The university later said it had initiated the procedure for further action, but failed to elaborate on the same despite repeated attempts

The university has today issued a chargesheet to the professor and sought his response in 15 days. It has simultaneously started proceedings against the professor at the ‘Prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace cell’of the campus.

The university said that the professor had already deposed before the cell once and added that it was “committed to getting to the bottom of the matter and taking appropriate action”.

#Punjabi University Patiala