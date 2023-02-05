Harchand Barsat appointed head of Mandi Board

Chandigarh, February 4
Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab unit, general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat was today appointed as Chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board, which is amongst the most important boards in the state.
The announcement was made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today. He also appointed seven chairmen of different market committees.
Ranjodh Hadana has been appointed as chairman of PEPSU Road Transport Corporation; Guninderjit Singh Jawanda of Punjab Information Communication Technology Corporation; Rajwinder Kaur as chairman of CONWARE; Harminder Singh Sandhu as chairman of Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation; and Capt Sunil Gupta as chairman of Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation.
