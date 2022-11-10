Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Wednesday re-elected president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), defeating Bibi Jagir Kaur.

Harjinder Singh Dhami

Dhami polled 104 votes, while Bibi Jagir Kaur secured 42 in a keenly watched contest. Of 157 members, 146 turned up at Teja Singh Samundri Hall to participate in the election process for the top post of the apex gurdwara body.

Bibi Jagir Kaur was on Monday expelled by the SAD after she refused to back down from her decision to contest the poll.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed gratitude towards the SGPC members “for rejecting anti-Sikh conspirators and their stooges and reposing faith in the SAD”. He twitted, “This is the victory of the Panth over forces out to harm the Sikh community. I appeal to all members, who had been misled, to return to the Khalsa Panth.”

For other posts, there was no contestant from the Bibi-led opposition. All SAD-nominated candidates were elected unanimously.

Baldev Singh Qaimpur was named senior vice-president, Avtar Singh Riya junior vice-president and Gurcharan Singh Garewal general secretary.

The 11-member executive body comprised Mohan Singh Bangi, Jarnail Singh Kartarpur, Surjit Singh Tughalwal, Bawa Singh Gumanpura, Bibi Gurinder Kaur Bholuwal, Gurnam Singh Jassal, Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Sher Singh Mandwala, Baba Gurpreet Singh Randhawa, Bhupinder Singh Assandh and Malkit Singh Changal.

Dhami lauded the SGPC members for standing firm with the institution “despite the challenges posed by the BJP, RSS and the Punjab and Haryana Governments”.

Bibi Jagir Kaur alleged SAD leaders had threatened the members. “The SGPC and Akali Dal belong to the Panth, not any individual. Those at the helm are misguiding and tarnishing the sanctity of the party. They will be exposed,” she alleged.

